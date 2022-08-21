Home Nation

14-yr-old girl beaten brutally for resisting rape attempt 

By PTI

DUMKA: A 14-year-old girl was brutally beaten and thrown away in a lonely place in a semi-unconscious state after she resisted rape attempt allegedly by an auto-rickshaw driver in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Sunday.

The girl fractured her right leg. Several injury marks were also found on her face. She is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Dumka, the police said.

Dumka Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Noor Mustafa Ansari told PTI, "The crime was done by an unindentified person. A case has been registered in this regard and search operation is going on to nab the unknown accused."

Meanwhile, a bench of magistrates of district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took suo-motto cognizance of the case and registered the statements of the girl and her grandmother in the hospital.

CWC chairperson Amarendra Kumar, female member Nutan Bala and member Dr Rajkumar Upadhayay visited the hospital on Sunday and registered the girl's statement.

According to a Dumka administration official release, the girl reached Basukinath Bus Stand at 3.40 pm on Saturday to go to her uncle's house in Ramgarh area of the district. An auto driver offered to take her to the destination. She sat in the vehicle, in which another girl was already seated. After a ride of half an hour, the driver took them to a lonely place and started flirting with them. The other girl managed to escape. But, she could not flee and the driver attempted to rape her, the release said.

"As I defied his attempt, the man brutally beat me with stick until I fell semi-unconscious. He threw me at a roadside in Mufassil police station area. I lay there whole night. I gathered some courage on Sunday morning and dragged my feet till the road and appealed to the people for help," the release said quoting the girl.

Thereafter, the local people informed Mahila police station and she was taken to a hospital, the release said.

