WATCH | Asked for documents, motorist slaps woman toll plaza staffer in Madhya Pradesh

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Rajkumar Gurjar who hit a woman staffer working at the toll plaza.

Published: 21st August 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

A CCTV screengrab from an incident where a motorist slapped a woman toll plaza staffer in Madhya Pradesh.

By PTI

RAJGARH: A case was registered against a motorist for allegedly slapping a woman working at a toll plaza following a dispute over paying the road tax in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a toll plaza on Rajgarh-Bhopal road on Saturday afternoon under the Biaora Dehat police station limits.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

