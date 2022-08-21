WATCH | Asked for documents, motorist slaps woman toll plaza staffer in Madhya Pradesh
Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Rajkumar Gurjar who hit a woman staffer working at the toll plaza.
Published: 21st August 2022 08:38 PM | Last Updated: 21st August 2022 08:39 PM | A+A A-
RAJGARH: A case was registered against a motorist for allegedly slapping a woman working at a toll plaza following a dispute over paying the road tax in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred at a toll plaza on Rajgarh-Bhopal road on Saturday afternoon under the Biaora Dehat police station limits.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
बदतमीजी टोल टैक्स वाले करते हैं या आम लोग?...— Gurmeet Singh, IIS
मध्य प्रदेश: राजगढ़ ज़िले में एक टोल पर महिला टोलकर्मी के साथ एक युवक द्वारा मारपीट की घटना 'CCTV' में कैद हुई
युवक के ख़िलाफ़ FIR दर्ज़ #MadhyaPradesh#rajgarh #MadhyaPradeshFirst pic.twitter.com/qMYX1rXzNs