At least 31 people killed, 22 in Himachal, following rain triggered flash floods and landslides

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday caused landslides and flash floods, with officials saying 22 people, including eight members of a family, died.

Published: 21st August 2022 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kullu (HP): Swollen Beas river following heavy monsoon rain, in Kullu district, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 30 people were reported killed following flash floods and landslides in parts of the country on Saturday.

Rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Jharkhand. 

At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life across large swathes of the country.

The fatalities included four each in Uttarakhand and Odisha, and one in Jharkhand.

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh since Friday caused landslides and flash floods, with officials saying 22 people, including eight members of a family, died.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to the government of Himachal Pradesh to provide all possible help to those affected by flash floods and landslides in the state.

"There has been heavy destruction in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, cloudbursts and floods. News of mishaps coming from different parts of the state is very saddening," Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

"I appeal to the government to provide all possible help to those affected as soon as possible. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Gandhi also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

