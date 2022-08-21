CBI sold, so Centre asks ED to act: BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Embarrassing his own party, BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that realising a section of CBI officers has been sold, the Centre has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to swing into action and probe into corruption in Bengal.

"A section of CBI officers is sold in exchange of lakhs or crores. Realising it, the Centre asked the ED to step in and probe into different cases of corruption in the state. The ruling TMC is scared because they cannot settle a deal with the ED as they did with the CBI,’’ said Ghosh at an event organised by the Ministry of Culture.

Ghosh’s comment to attack the TMC came at a time when the saffron camp’s Bengal chapter maintained distance over the issue of the ongoing probes being conducted by the CBI and ED saying ‘’it is a matter which is under judiciary’’. A section of BJP leaders in Kolkata said Ghosh’s statement was aimed at attacking the TMC but, it actually gifted the ruling party a tool to lambast the saffron camp.

"The TMC never misses an opportunity to accuse the central agencies to act at the behest of the BJP. Ghosh’s comment will strengthen their allegation of embarrassing us,’’ said a BJP leader.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh raised questions asking whether Ghosh raised his finger at the BJP-ruled central government. ‘’By mentioning CBI’s deal, did Ghosh point his finger at someone within the BJP? Did he indicate why Leader of Opposition Subhendu Adhikari is not being touched by the CBI?’’ Ghosh asked.

Adhikari, the former lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, is one of the accused in Narada sting operation case in which several persons having resemblance with TMC leaders and ministers were seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company.

In May, Ghosh was asked by the BJP’s central leadership not to make any comment which could embarrass the party. Earlier, he also alleged that the CBI was not acting promptly in the alleged recruitment scam in schools promptly despite the high court’s order.

The CBI, however, said arrested TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal played the role of an ‘’omnipotent facilitator’’ to smuggle cattle into neighbouring Bangladesh. After interrogating the politician, whom chief minister Mamata Banerjee supported after his arrest, the sleuths of the central agency said Mondal’s powerful network of his men ensured safe passage for cattle movement through Birbhum district to Malda and Murshidabad which share a border with Bangladesh.

­‘’At least seven police stations in Murshidabad districts are under our scanner. The cattle smugglers used the route that passes through the jurisdiction of these police stations,’’ said a CBI officer.

