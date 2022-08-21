Home Nation

'Indian women see moon through sieve, those in US, China live in world of science': Rajasthan minister's comment creates row

His remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which demanded an apology from him and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take action against his colleague.

Published: 21st August 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal stirred a controversy on Saturday, saying it is unfortunate that women in India still see the moon through a sieve and pray for their husband's long life on Karwa Chauth while those in developed countries live in the world of science.

His remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which demanded an apology from him and asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take action against his colleague.

"Women in China and the US are living in the world of science, but it is unfortunate that even today, women here on Karwa Chauth see through a sieve, talk about the long life of their husband.

But a husband never sees a sieve for the long life of his wife," the minister for disaster management and relief said at the closing ceremony of 'Digifest' here.

"People are pushing (others) into superstition, they are making others fight in the name of religion and caste," he added.

Gehlot was also present at the venue.

Slamming the minister, BJP state spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said he should be aware that astronaut Kalpana Chawla had been to space and many Indian women were serving as pilots.

"He has insulted crores of women of the country. He should apologise and withdraw the statement. The chief minister should take action against him," Sharma said.

The BJP leader said Indian women are known for following the traditions and they know to strike a balance between their personal life and profession.

However, Meghwal later told reporters that he was only promoting scientific temper and education.

"I am not against Karwa Chauth. Whoever wants to follow it may do so. I was talking about the importance of scientific temperament," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karwa Chauth Govind Ram Meghwal Congress BJP
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp