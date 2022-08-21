Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors remove bandage on the wound of a woman, find condom wrapper

A video of the incident, which took place on Thursday, went viral on social media and Chief Medical and Health Officer Rakesh Sharma confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered.

Published: 21st August 2022 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

MORENA: Doctors of the district hospital in Morena in Madhya Pradesh found a condom wrapper after removing the bandage on the wound of a woman, an official said on Saturday.

The wrapper was allegedly placed on the wound, on the head of the 70-year-old woman, in a primary health centre in Porsa, the official added.

A video of the incident, which took place on Thursday, went viral on social media and Chief Medical and Health Officer Rakesh Sharma confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered.

The issue is serious and strict action will be taken against the guilty, he told PTI.

"Porsa Block Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Dandotia has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action against the personnel who pasted a condom wrapper on the wound of the 70-year-old woman at the Primary Health Centre," the CMHO said.

As per officials, the Porsa PHC had referred the woman to Morena district hospital after bandaging her head wound with the condom wrapper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Condom wrapper Doctors of Morena hospital Primary health centre
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp