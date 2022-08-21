Home Nation

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi in UP's Noida

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days after assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

Published: 21st August 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh addresses a press conference after the arrest of Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: A major congregation of the Tyagi community started in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been booked for assaulting a woman and misusing state government symbols on his car.

The congregation started around 10 am at the Ramlila ground in Gejha village on the call of locals even as hundreds of community members from parts of western Uttar Pradesh like Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur reached here for the programme.

"Humare gaon mein BJP netaon ka pravesh band hai (Entry of BJP politicians is prohibited in our village," read a banner displayed at the entry of Gejha village which announced the 'Mahapanchayat'.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days after assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

Until he went underground, Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary but the party had denied any links with him.

ALSO READ | UP court rejects politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case

Police officials said security has been stepped up in Noida with the deployment of hundreds of policemen and rapid action force (RAF) personnel being pressed into duty over law and order concerns.

Security has also been stepped up at the offices and hospitals belonging to Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma in a precautionary measure, the police said.

The Tyagi community is believed to be unhappy with Sharma over his role during the Shrikant Tyagi episode earlier this month.

They are also upset over Sharma's alleged use of derogatory words against the community, even as the former union minister has denied making such remarks.

Meanwhile, traffic was diverted on several routes in Noida in view of the event as scores of people landed in cars, motorcycles, and tractors from parts of western UP for the mahapanchayat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tyagi Shrikant Tyagi
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp