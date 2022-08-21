Mizoram CM says sorry after daughter ‘misbehaves’ with doctor

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has publicly apologised for the “misbehaviour” of his daughter Milari Chhangte with a doctor recently.

Zoramthanga tendered his apology through a statement posted on his Instagram page. He said he would not justify his daughter’s conduct.

He also met the doctor, a dermatologist based in Mizoram capital Aizawl, and apologised to him. He thanked the Mizoram unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for not taking up any “stringent action” against his daughter.

In a viral video on social media, Chhangte can be seen rushing to the doctor at a clinic and hitting him before being separated by some present there. In another video, she is seen being led away by her security guard even as she was screaming at the doctor from outside the clinic.

Soon after the incident, her elder brother, Ramthansiama, had tendered an apology through social media. He said she was depressed after suffering wounds on her forehead following a fall the previous night.

Sources said the CM’s daughter got angry after the doctor had allegedly told her to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation.

The incident had triggered outrage among the members of the IMA and they registered a protest by wearing black badges at workplace on Saturday.

In a statement, the IMA’s Mizoram unit said it did not want recurrence of such acts of violence against medical practitioners in the future.

