Home Nation

Mizoram CM says sorry after daughter ‘misbehaves’ with doctor

Sources said the CM’s daughter got angry after the doctor had allegedly told her to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation.

Published: 21st August 2022 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has publicly apologised for the “misbehaviour” of his daughter Milari Chhangte with a doctor recently.

Zoramthanga tendered his apology through a statement posted on his Instagram page. He said he would not justify his daughter’s conduct.

He also met the doctor, a dermatologist based in Mizoram capital Aizawl, and apologised to him. He thanked the Mizoram unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for not taking up any “stringent action” against his daughter.

In a viral video on social media, Chhangte can be seen rushing to the doctor at a clinic and hitting him before being separated by some present there. In another video, she is seen being led away by her security guard even as she was screaming at the doctor from outside the clinic.

Soon after the incident, her elder brother, Ramthansiama, had tendered an apology through social media. He said she was depressed after suffering wounds on her forehead following a fall the previous night.

Sources said the CM’s daughter got angry after the doctor had allegedly told her to get an appointment prior to her visit to the clinic for consultation.

The incident had triggered outrage among the members of the IMA and they registered a protest by wearing black badges at workplace on Saturday.

In a statement, the IMA’s Mizoram unit said it did not want recurrence of such acts of violence against medical practitioners in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Mizoram CM's daughter IMA
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp