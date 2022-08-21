Home Nation

Surrendered Naxalite killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Baman Poyam, who was in his 40s had surrendered before the police in Bijapur on May 30 and had since been staying in the Police Lines area.

By PTI

BIJAPUR: Naxalites allegedly murdered a former colleague, who had surrendered before the police three months ago, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior official said on Sunday.

Baman Poyam, who was in his 40s, was found dead on a road near Pondum village under Bhairamgarh police station limits this morning, the official said.

Poyam, who was a Maoist janmilitia member, had surrendered before the police in Bijapur on May 30 and had since been staying in the Police Lines area, he said.

As per preliminary information, Poyam went missing a few days ago from Police Lines and the local police was trying to trace him, the official said.

On being alerted about the death, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body, he said.

"Poyam's body bore injury marks made by sharp-edged weapons. Prima facie, it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites, but an investigation is underway," the official added.

