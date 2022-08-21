WATCH | Noida woman abuses guard, sent to judicial custody; to be evicted from housing society

By ANI

NOIDA: The Noida woman who was arrested for misbehaving with a security guard in a housing society has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday.

The woman, who was identified as Bhavya Rai, was arrested for allegedly abusing security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida Sector 128.

Soon after the incident, a case was registered following the complaint by the guard.

She was booked under sections 153A, 323, 504, 505(2), and 506 of IPC. She had earlier been detained by the police for questioning.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) said, "A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing and misbehaving with security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS and she has been arrested."

Noida, A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested: Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) pic.twitter.com/eScM4lSO22 — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the officials of the housing society have initiated their preparations to evict her from the flat where she lived.

Speaking to ANI, Karan Chaudhary, a guard of the society who claimed that he made the video and submitted it to supervisors, said, "The security guard was a little late in opening the gate when the woman was taking her car out of the parking. She started creating a ruckus over this and abused him. When I came to know about the incident, I rushed toward the gate where I captured the video on my phone and showed it to my senior. The police were informed about the incident."

Society secretary Ankit Kuchhal said that the woman had relocated to the housing society earlier this year.

"Bhavya Rai relocated to this society earlier in May this year. She is a lawyer by profession. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary action by the society will be taken," he said.

Treasurer of the society, Anshu Gupta said that the preparations are underway to vacate her flat and the owner of the flat is cooperating with the officials doing the same.

"It looked as if she was drunk. After the incident, we are preparing to evict her from society by informing the house owner about the incident. The renter has cooperated. As of now, FIR has been registered against the woman in Noida Sector 126 police station. The probe into the matter is underway," she said.

