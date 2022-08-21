Home Nation

WATCH | Noida woman abuses guard, sent to judicial custody; to be evicted from housing society

Officials of the housing society have initiated their preparations to evict the Noida woman from the flat where she lived.

Published: 21st August 2022 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bhavya Rai was caught on camera abusing a security guard.

Bhavya Rai was caught on camera abusing a security guard. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NOIDA: The Noida woman who was arrested for misbehaving with a security guard in a housing society has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Sunday.

The woman, who was identified as Bhavya Rai, was arrested for allegedly abusing security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida Sector 128.

Soon after the incident, a case was registered following the complaint by the guard.

She was booked under sections 153A, 323, 504, 505(2), and 506 of IPC. She had earlier been detained by the police for questioning.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) said, "A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing and misbehaving with security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS and she has been arrested."

Meanwhile, the officials of the housing society have initiated their preparations to evict her from the flat where she lived.

Speaking to ANI, Karan Chaudhary, a guard of the society who claimed that he made the video and submitted it to supervisors, said, "The security guard was a little late in opening the gate when the woman was taking her car out of the parking. She started creating a ruckus over this and abused him. When I came to know about the incident, I rushed toward the gate where I captured the video on my phone and showed it to my senior. The police were informed about the incident."

Society secretary Ankit Kuchhal said that the woman had relocated to the housing society earlier this year.

"Bhavya Rai relocated to this society earlier in May this year. She is a lawyer by profession. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary action by the society will be taken," he said.

Treasurer of the society, Anshu Gupta said that the preparations are underway to vacate her flat and the owner of the flat is cooperating with the officials doing the same.

"It looked as if she was drunk. After the incident, we are preparing to evict her from society by informing the house owner about the incident. The renter has cooperated. As of now, FIR has been registered against the woman in Noida Sector 126 police station. The probe into the matter is underway," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavya Rai Jaypee Wish Town Noida woman
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp