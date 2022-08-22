Ban on collection of donations in Kashmir shrines triggers row

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The ban on collection of donations in shrines in the Valley managed by J&K Waqf Board, which is led by a BJP leader, has evoked criticism from political parties. The Board, which is headed by Darakhshan Andrabi, recently ordered a complete ban on collection of donations by trustees (locally known as Muttawali) at shrines and mosques run by it across the Valley.

The Board said the ban was imposed after it received a large number of complaints against some people receiving donations forcibly and through exploitative measures at the shrines. “Despite coming from reasonably sound economic background, such people are permanently occupying particular spots within the shrines for their activities, and there are instances when such spots are being outsourced or contracted out against receipt of large sums of money that violates the sacrosancity of the shrines,” the Board said.

The J&K Waqf Board manages shrines, mosques, and hundreds of educational institutes in Kashmir.

After the ban, Board officials removed donation boxes, etc from most major shrines in the Valley.

The move has drawn opposition from many trustees of the shrines, who say it goes against the centuries-old tradition prevalent in the Valley.

Political parties have also criticised the ban saying it amounts to undue interference in religious and traditional practices of people. “It is not for the government to decide the state of affairs in the shrines. Government must, albeit with great care and sensitivity, tread this path to ensure people’s beliefs aren’t abridged,” National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said.

He added that there was no need for this “undue and harsh measure”, which besides hurting the religious sentiments of people, has also shown the shrines in bad light. J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the Board has taken such a big decision without having consultations with the stakeholders.

He said the traditional donation collection system at the shrines is a centuries-old practice, which should not be revoked overnight. “Reforms, if needed, should be done only after having consultations with experts and stakeholders,” he said. Senior Congress leader and former J&KPCC chief also urged the Board to review the decision.

