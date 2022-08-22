BJP raps Kejri, Congress hits out at AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia indulging in hyperbole instead of responding to specific charges against him on the excise policy scam, the Congress on Sunday demanded his resignation, saying the ruling AAP should address the fundemental issue and stop hiding behind the education policy debate.

The Congress also attacked the BJP, saying a blacklisted Madhya Pradesh company that was allotted liquor vends in Delhi was a “major donor” to that party. The BJP, it said, had admitted to such donations in its disclosures to the Election Commission. Yet, the company was curiously not been named in the CBI FIR on the excise scam, Delhi Congress president Anil Choudhary alleged.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “The AAP should stop hiding behind the education policy debate as the fundamental issue here is the liquor policy.” With Sisodia seeking to spin the 2024 contest as that between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP went after the latter, calling him the kingpin of the scam.

“Roots of the excise policy scam lead to the doorstep of corrupt Kejriwal. No one is above the law and no corrupt person will be spared,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged, As for the AAP, it mocked the Centre, accusing it of playing a ‘CBI-ED game’’ instead of focusing on problems of inflation and unemployment.

