Four students on way to school killed, 11 injured after jeep-truck collision in Ujjain

The injured students got trapped in the jeep after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck and needed to be taken out after hectic efforts by police and locals.

Published: 22nd August 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

jeep-truck collision in Ujjain

A visual from a jeep-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UJJAIN: Four students on way to a school were killed and 11 others injured after their jeep collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 7 am near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the students were on way to the Fatima Convent School, Nagda, Ujjain's Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said.

Four students died, while 11 others were injured, he said.

The injured students got trapped in the jeep and were taken out after hectic efforts by police and locals, according to eyewitnesses.

Three of the injured students were referred to a hospital in Indore and the others were undergoing treatment in local hospitals, an official said.

The deceased students were in the age group of six to 18 years, Shukla said.

The truck and jeep drivers were taken into custody, he added.

Later, the school principal in a statement said the jeep in which the students were travelling did not belong to the school and it was hired by parents for ferrying their wards.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath expressed grief over the incident.

