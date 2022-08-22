Home Nation

Government makes location tracking device mandatory for vehicles carrying hazardous goods 

The ministry said it has been brought to the notice that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of the national permit, goods of hazardous nature, are not fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Device

Published: 22nd August 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy vehicles

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday made it mandatory for goods vehicles, manufactured on or after September 1, used for carrying dangerous or hazardous materials to be fitted with a location tracking device.

The ministry in a notification said it has been brought to the notice that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of the national permit, carrying various gases viz. argon, nitrogen, oxygen etc and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature, are not fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices.

"Accordingly, the ministry has mandated that every vehicle of categories N2 and N3, manufactured on and after the 1st day of September 2022, in the case of new models, and 1st day of January, 2023, in the case of existing models, carrying dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 140," it said.

Category N2 vehicle means motor vehicles used for the carriage of goods and having a gross vehicle weight exceeding 3.5 tonnes but not exceeding 12 tonnes.

Category N3 vehicle means vehicles used for the carriage of goods and having a gross vehicle weight exceeding 12 tonnes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Vehicle Location tracking Goods
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp