Home Nation

Maharashtra abuzz with Fadnavis ‘move’ to Delhi 

However, Bawankule clarified on Sunday that there is no truth in speculations that Fadnavis is going to join Delhi politics.

Published: 22nd August 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Stressing that Devendra Fadnavis will stay put in Maharashtra, state BJP president Chandrakant Bawankule has attempted to lay to rest speculations that erupted after the former’s appointment last week as a member of the BJP’s central election committee, which said the Maharashtra deputy chief minister may soon make an exit from the state politics to reach Delhi.

Bawankule clarified on Sunday that there is no truth in speculations that Fadnavis is going to join Delhi politics.  “Devendra Fadnavis will soon become the chief minister of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. He is a visionary leader and Maharashtra needs him,” Bawankule said.

Speculations about Fadnavis’ move gathered steam when some organisations wrote a letter to BJP’s national president JP Nadda, asking him to field the Maharashtra leader as the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Pune.

In the letter, it was stated that Fadnavis is the man who will carry forward the legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi and that he has all potential to lead India as well.

“We do not support any political party, but extend all support to the person who has vision for the country. Devendra Fadnavis is one of the leaders in top leadership of the BJP who can lead the party and country as well. We urge the BJP leadership that Devendra Fadnavis should be fielded from Pune Lok Sabha constituency because it is one of the safest seats for him,” the letter stated.  

Sources say that the move to drop Union minister Nitin Gadkari from the BJP’s parliamentary board and include Fadnavis in its central elections committee shows the end of the former’s career and entry of another Nagpur leader in Delhi politics.

“Devendra Fadnvis is very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, therefore he has a future. After his appointment of deputy chief minister instead of CM, it was said that he has been cut to size. But this recent appointment changes the perspective. One can see that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has not been given the place while Fadnavis has got it,” a senior BJP leader said, requesting anonymity.

“So it is also one kind of a checkmate to Yogi. Fadnavis’ stature is bigger than that of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and he has a bright future as well,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Maharashtra Chandrakant Bawankule
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp