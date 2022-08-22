Make calls to citizens to seek feedback, departments told

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To keep a tab on the effectiveness of the public grievance redressal mechanism--Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS)-- and ensure quality disposal of complaints, the secretaries of central ministries and departments have been advised to directly make occasional calls to the citizens to seek feedback.

The recommendation is part of a slew of decisions taken by the department of administrative reforms and public grievance (DARPG) aiming at the institutionalisation of a robust centralized mechanism to address public complaints.

To obtain the feedback on the quality of grievance disposed, an outbound Call Centre has also been started. All the petitioners or persons who register their problems on the portal will be contacted to review the mechanism through the Call Centre. The citizens have the option to file an appeal if they are not satisfied with the grievance disposed, said officials.

The department has also suggested that all Government bodies may monitor grievances, which are raised in print and electronic media. Additionally, it asked them to assume ‘root cause analysis’ of the trend of grievances regularly so that remedial measures could be taken related to policy and procedures to reduce the public grievances.CPGRAMS, an online platform available to the citizens 24x7 to lodge their grievances to the public authorities on any subject related to service delivery, is a single portal connected to all central ministries, departments and states. CPGRAMS is also accessible through a mobile application. The status of the grievance filed in CPGRAMS can be tracked with the unique registration ID provided at the time of registration of the complainant.

The department through an office memorandum (OM) has apprised ministries and departments including state authorities about the key decisions taken to make the system effective.“The feedback received from citizens by the feedback call centre will be shared with ministries/departments, which would be responsible to devise an internal mechanism to deal with the feedback thus received and to make systemic improvements,” read the notice issued in the last week of July. The note further said that any grievance should be resolved promptly as soon as it is received or maximum within 30 days.

