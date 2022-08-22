Mizoram Chief Minister sorry after daughter assaults doctor

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday publicly apologised after his daughter physically assaulted a dermatologist in Aizwal for asking her to get an appointment before consulting him.

“We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter’s behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public,” Zoramthanga said.

Videograb of Mizoram CM’s

daughter attacking a doctor at a clinic

He met the doctor personally and apologised. He thanked the Mizoram unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for not taking any “stringent action” against his daughter. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the CM’s daughter Milari Chhangte can be seen approaching the doctor at a clinic and punching him before those present there pulled her away.

In another video, her security guard can be seen leading her away while she continued to shout at the doctor. Sources said she got angry after the doctor told her to get an appointment for consultation.

Her elder brother, Ramthansiama, apologised for her behaviour and said she was depressed after suffering injuries on her forehead from a fall the previous night. The incident triggered outrage among members of the IMA and they registered their protest by wearing black badges to work on Saturday.



