Punjab government sends back Rs 8 lakh bill to Raj Bhawan

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Confrontation is brewing between the AAP-led Punjab government and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, as the government has refused to pay a bill of over Rs 8 lakh regarding a week-long event held at Raj Bhawan, and sent it back after raising objections. The AAP government in Delhi has frequent run-ins with the Lt. Governor in the national capital.

As per sources, Raj Bhawan officials sent a bill for Rs 8.31 lakh to the state government for a religious function held there from April 23 to 29, for which tents, furniture and other items were taken on hire. A letter was sent to the state government on June 16, along with a bill dated May 11, asking for payment to be made to the concerned firm.

Sources say officials in the state government deliberated upon the head under which the expenses should be shown and the account for making the payment. The finance department showed its inability to clear it, and the bill was sent back to the Raj Bhawan. “It is for the first time that the state government has sent back a bill that the governor's house sent,’’ an official said.

CHANDIGARH: Confrontation is brewing between the AAP-led Punjab government and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, as the government has refused to pay a bill of over Rs 8 lakh regarding a week-long event held at Raj Bhawan, and sent it back after raising objections. The AAP government in Delhi has frequent run-ins with the Lt. Governor in the national capital. As per sources, Raj Bhawan officials sent a bill for Rs 8.31 lakh to the state government for a religious function held there from April 23 to 29, for which tents, furniture and other items were taken on hire. A letter was sent to the state government on June 16, along with a bill dated May 11, asking for payment to be made to the concerned firm. Sources say officials in the state government deliberated upon the head under which the expenses should be shown and the account for making the payment. The finance department showed its inability to clear it, and the bill was sent back to the Raj Bhawan. “It is for the first time that the state government has sent back a bill that the governor's house sent,’’ an official said.