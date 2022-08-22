Home Nation

Punjab government sends back Rs 8 lakh bill to Raj Bhawan

Sources say officials in the state government deliberated upon the head under which the expenses should be shown and the account for making the payment.

Published: 22nd August 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Confrontation is brewing between the AAP-led Punjab government and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, as the government has refused to pay a bill of over Rs 8 lakh regarding a week-long event held at Raj Bhawan, and sent it back after raising objections. The AAP government in Delhi has frequent run-ins with the Lt. Governor in the national capital.

As per sources, Raj Bhawan officials sent a bill for Rs 8.31 lakh to the state government for a religious function held there from April 23 to 29, for which tents, furniture and other items were taken on hire. A letter was sent to the state government on June 16, along with a bill dated May 11, asking for payment to be made to the concerned firm.

Sources say officials in the state government deliberated upon the head under which the expenses should be shown and the account for making the payment. The finance department showed its inability to clear it, and the bill was sent back to the Raj Bhawan. “It is for the first time that the state government has sent back a bill that the governor's house sent,’’ an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Banwarilal Purohit AAP
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp