Home Nation

Rain fury brings life to a halt in several parts of MP, including state capital Bhopal

The capital city reported 7.5-inch rain in the last 24 hours, which was the heaviest since the deadly rain of 2016.

Published: 22nd August 2022 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh rains

People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, mid-August, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unprecedentedly heavy rains accompanied by blustery winds followed by flash floods over the last two and half days have cast their shadow on a large part of Madhya Pradesh, including capital Bhopal, which witnessed the fiercest rain in the last 24-48 hours since 2016.

Over 400 people have been rescued by the SDRF and NDRF teams from various flood-hit areas in parts of Vidisha, Rajgarh, Ashok Nagar, Raisen, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, and Guna districts, where heavy rains have put all major rivers in spate and most dams are either overflowing or replete with water, forcing the opening of their gates to release excess water.

The state capital Bhopal, which has been reporting rain since the last 54 hours, witnessed the fiercest rain in the last 24-36 hours. The capital city reported 7.5-inch rain in the last 24 hours, which was the heaviest since the deadly rain of 2016.

Along with rains, the blustery winds blowing at a speed of 33-34 kmph have brought the temperatures down drastically.

Heavy rains and flooding of ponds and lakes, besides dams, have submerged over 200 residential localities of Bhopal, a large part of which is in the dark due to continued electricity shut down and faults in around 50 residential localities. The Misrod area of the city, particularly, is facing a flood-like situation. Dozens of trees have been uprooted all across the city, which is already on high-security alert owing to the day-long presence of union home minister Amit Shah for a slew of major events.

In Bhopal, a young motorbike rider was killed after coming in contact with an uprooting tree near Tarun Pushkar.

Owing to extremely bad weather conditions, the closure of schools in Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen and Sagar districts has been extended for Tuesday also.

All major rivers in central MP, Mahakoshal and west MP are in spate, with the mighty river Narmada likely to cross the danger mark by midnight.

As per reports, prolonged rains which are likely to continue on Tuesday also, have badly affected life in around 27 districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Jabalpur divisions.

In Vidisha, a stop dam built just a year back in Islam Nagar area of Lateri block developed major breach, resulting in massive release of water through the crops in 10-12 adjoining villages. In the same central MP district’s Basoda area, the district administration has sought urgent help from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to airlift over 100 villagers, taking shelter on terraces of houses owing to flash floods.

In Guna district of Gwalior region, three villagers remained stuck on an island owing to flash floods in the Pipliya village of Bamori area.

In the adjoining Ashok Nagar district, five people on the way from Bhopal to Ashok Nagar were swept away in a flooded nullah. While three of them swam to safety and spent their night on trees, two others, including a newly elected village sarpanch are missing.   

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has sounded red alert of extremely heavy rains in districts of Ujjain and Indore divisions, as well as Rajgarh districts in the next 24 hours, orange alert of heavy to very rains in districts of Gwalior and Narmadapuram divisions as well as Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore and Bhopal districts. A yellow alert has been sounded in Jabalpur and Sagar districts as well as districts of Chambal division over the same period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh floods SDRF NDRF Bhopal Heavy rains
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp