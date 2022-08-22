Relations with China going through trying times, said EAM Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Relation between India and China is going through a difficult phase, said External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar while addressing the Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo.

“Any relationship is a two-way street. We’ve agreements with China which prohibit bringing troops to borders. China has been disregarding that and we are going through a difficult phase,’’ he said.

The minister is on a three-nation trip to Latin America. After Brazil he will visit Argentina and Parauguay. On crude oil imports, he said that India was buying crude oil from Argentina, Brazil, Guyana and Colombia. “As our logistics is improving, our sense of the global economy has become stronger. That is how we are getting crude from Latin America,’’ the minister added.

On cooking oil, there has been a shift from imports. India was dependent on Ukraine for sunflower oil. However, the focus has moved to importing soya oil from Latin America after Russia war. Jaishankar thanked the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge between Brazil and India. “India-Brazil ties are defined by good sentiment, great goodwill and increasing cooperation. I thank the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge,” he added.

On August 22 the minister would call on the top leadership in the three Latin American countries. He is expected to inaugurate the newly opened Indian Embassy in Paraguay. The tour will be the first-ever visit by an Indian foreign minister to the country. In Brazil and Argentina, he will co-chair the Joint Commission Meetings with his counterparts. JCMs will review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships.

