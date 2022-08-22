Home Nation

Social media posts on Sharad Pawar: Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki, student Nikhil

Chitale had been arrested for sharing a Marathi verse, which allegedly referred to the NCP chief  in a derogatory way while Bhamre was arrested for an alleged objectionable tweet.

Published: 22nd August 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday clubbed all the FIRs lodged against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre, accused of uploading defamatory posts against NCP president Sharad Pawar, at the police station where the first case was lodged against them.

There are 22 FIRs registered against Chitale and six against Bhamre, a resident of Nashik.

With the HC order, all the FIRs against Chitale have now been clubbed with the first FIR lodged against her at Kalwa police station in neighbouring Thane district.

All FIRs against Bhamre would now be clubbed at Naupada police station in Thane.

A division bench of Justices N M Jamdar and N R Borkar took note of a Supreme Court order which said when there are multiple FIRs, then the first case lodged can be considered as the main FIR and the remaining cases can be considered as witness statements in the first FIR.

The bench also directed the Maharashtra government and all complainants in the case to file their affidavits, replying to other prayers made in the petitions filed by Chitale and Bhamre seeking compensation for wrongful arrest and for their arrest to be declared as illegal.

"What is the state government's stand on these prayers made in the petition? Both the government and the complainants shall file their affidavits," the court said while posting the matter for further hearing on September 6.

Chitale and Bhamre was arrested in May this year and released on bail in June.

Chitale had been arrested sharing on Facebook a Marathi verse, which allegedly referred to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a derogatory way.

Bhamre was arrested for an alleged objectionable tweet against Pawar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Ketaki Chitale Bombay High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp