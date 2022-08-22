Home Nation

Three medical personnel dismissed over woman dying after giving birth outside Yavatmal PHC

The woman's father claimed his daughter was brought to Vidul PHC in an autorickshaw in the absence of an ambulance but they did not find any medical personnel when they reached.

Published: 22nd August 2022

By PTI

YAVATMAL: Two medical officers and one auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) were dismissed, while a pharmacy officer, two health assistant and a woman 'health visitor' were suspended on Monday in connection with a woman delivering a child in the verandah of a primary health centre in Yavatmal in Maharashtra some days ago in the absence of trained personnel.

The incident had taken place in Vidul PHC in the district's Umarkhed taluka on August 19 and the child died soon after, leaving health officials of the facility facing allegations of negligence from the woman's father.

He had claimed his daughter was brought to Vidul PHC in an autorickshaw in the absence of an ambulance, but did not find any medical personnel when they reached, forcing her to give birth in the verandah of the facility.

The dismissals and suspensions of medical personnel attached to the Vidul PHC came after a probe was conducted by District Health Officer Prahlad Chavhan, who visited the facility on August 20, an official said.

The action has been taken by the Yavatmal Zilla Parisahd chief executive officer, Chavhan said.

Of the two medical officers who have been dismissed, one is on bond and the other is on contract, while the taluka health officer has been issued a show cause notice, he said.

