Parody war starts as BJP’s ‘Golmaal Hai’ video seeks to pick holes in AAP poll promises

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the ongoing controversy and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) into the Delhi excise policy, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a video parody- war against the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) mocking Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged ‘liquor scam’ in the national capital.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released a short-video parody of 3 minutes 37 seconds, titled ‘Golmaal Hai’ with a title song ‘Golmaal Hai bhai, sab golmaal hai’(Everything is deception and doubtful).

In the thoughtfully shot video parody of BJP against the AAP, a person with a Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal -like gate-up has been shown shirking away from answering his promises to the denizens of Delhi.

The second person in the same video parody-war has also been shown taunting at Kejriwal on various issues, including the publication of an article in a foreign newspaper on the Delhi school. “Sirji, look how our ‘advertisement’ has been published in The New York Times”, falteringly the second man is heard saying in the video parody war with a copy of a concerned newspaper.

The first man, impersonating Arvind Kejriwal, quickly rebukes the second man asking to say it ‘article’, not an ‘advertisement’.

Giving a new twist on Kejriwal s ‘revdi culture’, the BJP has shown the protagonist of Kejriwal in video parody attempting to give ‘revdi’ to whoever complained to him against the failure in fulfilling promises.

The BJP has also taken a jibe at the publication of a Mayur Vihar-based school photo in a foreign newspaper. When Kejriwal complained that not a single hospital opened in Delhi, a dummy Kejriwal replied that ‘Mohall clinics’ have been opened.

The BJP has gone ballistic through this video parody against Kejriwal. Common people are heard complaining to Kejriwal as to why not a single bridge was not built. The protagonist Kejriwal is heard saying "sare Paisa to Punjab and Delhi vigypan me chala jata har sal’ (all money goes every year on the advertisements in Delhi and Punjab).

In the same video, when a woman resident of Delhi complained that not a single ambulance was bought for Delhi, the protagonist Kejriwal replies, “Free electricity and water are given with the money allotted to the ambulance”.

The video war has intensified in addition to a raging verbal duel between the BJP and the AAP from Friday in the wake of raids by the CBI at 31 locations in connection with the alleged discrepancies in the Delhi government’s excise policy 2021-2022.

A day before the release of the video parody against the AAP, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia strongly said that the BJP has been exposing the corruption and dishonesty of AAP over various issues including the faulty excise policy.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s model means 100% corruption guarantees. The AAP has government in two states and the health ministers of both states are in jail on charges of corruption”, he taunted.

In the same way, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh asked Kejriwal why the family members of KCR-CM Telangana, met Manish Sisodia in a Delhi’s posh hotel.

Singh further alleged that KCR had an important role in making the Delhi excise policy and some members of his family had met the AAP leader in Delhi’s big hotel. Intensifying a war of words against Kejriwal, Singh had alleged that a similar excise policy used by the AAP in Delhi, is in place in Telangana and West Bengal. On Singh’s allegation, K Kavitha-TRS MLC refuted all allegations by BJP.

She accused the BJP of tarnishing the image of her family as she had nothing to do with the ongoing Delhi liquor policy probe.

NEW DELHI: Amidst the ongoing controversy and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) into the Delhi excise policy, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a video parody- war against the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) mocking Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged ‘liquor scam’ in the national capital. On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released a short-video parody of 3 minutes 37 seconds, titled ‘Golmaal Hai’ with a title song ‘Golmaal Hai bhai, sab golmaal hai’(Everything is deception and doubtful). In the thoughtfully shot video parody of BJP against the AAP, a person with a Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal -like gate-up has been shown shirking away from answering his promises to the denizens of Delhi. The second person in the same video parody-war has also been shown taunting at Kejriwal on various issues, including the publication of an article in a foreign newspaper on the Delhi school. “Sirji, look how our ‘advertisement’ has been published in The New York Times”, falteringly the second man is heard saying in the video parody war with a copy of a concerned newspaper. गोलमाल है भाई, सब गोलमाल है। pic.twitter.com/8WWkGLS40s — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 22, 2022 The first man, impersonating Arvind Kejriwal, quickly rebukes the second man asking to say it ‘article’, not an ‘advertisement’. Giving a new twist on Kejriwal s ‘revdi culture’, the BJP has shown the protagonist of Kejriwal in video parody attempting to give ‘revdi’ to whoever complained to him against the failure in fulfilling promises. The BJP has also taken a jibe at the publication of a Mayur Vihar-based school photo in a foreign newspaper. When Kejriwal complained that not a single hospital opened in Delhi, a dummy Kejriwal replied that ‘Mohall clinics’ have been opened. The BJP has gone ballistic through this video parody against Kejriwal. Common people are heard complaining to Kejriwal as to why not a single bridge was not built. The protagonist Kejriwal is heard saying "sare Paisa to Punjab and Delhi vigypan me chala jata har sal’ (all money goes every year on the advertisements in Delhi and Punjab). In the same video, when a woman resident of Delhi complained that not a single ambulance was bought for Delhi, the protagonist Kejriwal replies, “Free electricity and water are given with the money allotted to the ambulance”. The video war has intensified in addition to a raging verbal duel between the BJP and the AAP from Friday in the wake of raids by the CBI at 31 locations in connection with the alleged discrepancies in the Delhi government’s excise policy 2021-2022. A day before the release of the video parody against the AAP, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia strongly said that the BJP has been exposing the corruption and dishonesty of AAP over various issues including the faulty excise policy. “Arvind Kejriwal’s model means 100% corruption guarantees. The AAP has government in two states and the health ministers of both states are in jail on charges of corruption”, he taunted. In the same way, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh asked Kejriwal why the family members of KCR-CM Telangana, met Manish Sisodia in a Delhi’s posh hotel. Singh further alleged that KCR had an important role in making the Delhi excise policy and some members of his family had met the AAP leader in Delhi’s big hotel. Intensifying a war of words against Kejriwal, Singh had alleged that a similar excise policy used by the AAP in Delhi, is in place in Telangana and West Bengal. On Singh’s allegation, K Kavitha-TRS MLC refuted all allegations by BJP. She accused the BJP of tarnishing the image of her family as she had nothing to do with the ongoing Delhi liquor policy probe.