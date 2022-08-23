Home Nation

32 rescued fishermen handed over to Bangladesh

While 27 of them were rescued by the ICG, five were brought to safety by Indian fishermen.

Published: 23rd August 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladeshi fishermen that were rescued from the sea by Indian Coast Guard officials being repatriated to Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi fishermen that were rescued from the sea by Indian Coast Guard officials being repatriated to Bangladesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday handed over to its Bangladeshi counterpart 32 rescued fishermen of the neighbouring country, whose boats had capsized in inclement weather in the Bay of Bengal, an official said.

While 27 of them were rescued by the ICG, five were brought to safety by Indian fishermen.

"Indian Coast Guard handed over 32 rescued Bangladeshi fishermen to Bangladesh Coast Guard early morning on August 23 in accordance with existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two Coast Guards," the ICG official said.

ICG ship 'Varad' handed them over to Bangladesh Coast Guard ship ‘Tajuddin' at the Indo-Bangla international maritime boundary line, he said.

The ICG was thanked by its Bangladesh counterpart for its humanitarian role in saving the lives of the fishermen.

These fishermen were rescued from the Bay of Bengal after their boats capsized during inclement weather and most of them were found clinging to nets or floats in the turbulent sea.

They were sighted by ICG ships and aircraft on August 20 after they struggled in the rough waters for nearly 24 hours.

The fishermen, when rescued, were in a state of extreme shock and were administered first aid and served food and water by the ICG, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard fishermen
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp