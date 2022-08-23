'Amrit Kaal' declared to create new consciousness among youth: Kerala Governor 

By PTI

BAHRAICH/ GONDA (UP): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the next 25 years as India's "Amrit Kaal" to create a new consciousness among the youth so that the dreams of freedom fighters can be realised.

Addressing a function organised by the Rotary Club here on Sunday night, Governor Khan said it was the wish of the freedom fighters that the coming generations should live with self-respect.

"Many of us may not live to see the 100th year of Independence, but this Amrit Kaal or Amrit Mahotsav has been announced to create a new consciousness among the younger generation as India completes hundred years as an independent nation."

"Many freedom fighters would not have thought of seeing the dawn of Independence. Many could not see it. But they made sacrifices for the nation's future so that the citizens can walk with their heads raised with self-respect," Khan said.

He said the need of the present is to provide education to everyone. Khan was in Bahraich on a two-day visit during which he attended several programmes.

In Gonda, Khan told reporters that India is the only culture in the world, which saw divinity in humanity and has humanised the divinity.

"We see God even in ants. The speciality and identity of India is its promotion of knowledge and intelligence," Khan said.

The Kerala governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making efforts to bring a new consciousness to the country.

"Politicians and the public are not separate. Consciousness should be aroused in people who create leaders. If there is a layer of dust over anyone, then it should also be cleaned. We cannot escape our responsibilities," he said.

To a question on non-BJP parties accusing the Centre of misusing the ED and CBI, Khan said, "The responsibility of safeguarding the Constitution is that of the court. Our institutes are not only doing a good job but have also become strong with time."

"It is possible that someone may violate its dignity at a point, but that it is not final. If anybody has any objections, then they can seek court protection," Khan said.

