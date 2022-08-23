Home Nation

Army guns down two suspected terrorists in Rajouri; weapons recovered along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border.

Published: 23rd August 2022 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Two suspected terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday The infiltration attempt in Naushera sector was made on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

"The reconnaissance of the general area of the attempted infiltration site is in progress. In reconnaissance by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed," the spokesman said.

He said the area is being scanned further.

According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border.

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said.

Army troops, who were observing the movement of the terrorists, laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

The latest infiltration bid in the Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, in an injured condition on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a cache of assault weapons, suspected to have been smuggled from across the border, during a patrol along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab on Tuesday.

Three AK series rifles along with six magazines, 2 M3 sub-machine guns with four magazines and two pistols along with two magazines were unearthed by the personnel of the border force from the Ferozepur sector in the early hours, officials said.

The weapons are suspected to have been smuggled in from Pakistan, they said.

