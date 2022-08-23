Home Nation

Baba Ramdev can't abuse doctors and systems: SC 

“It’s better if you restrain accusing other systems,” CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. 

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Baba Ramdev for accusing allopathy doctors as killers. 

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, although stressed on the fact that Ramdev had popularised yoga but opined that ayurveda might not always work and that he couldn’t abuse doctors' systems. 

“What happened to Baba Ramdev? Why should we popularise him? Any system ultimately we respect him, he popularised yoga but he should not criticise other systems. What is the guarantee that ayurveda would cure? All advertisements accusing doctors as killers? He can’t abuse doctors and systems,” the Chief Justice of India said. 

The remarks were made by the CJI while considering a petition preferred by Indian Medical Association that alleged running of smear campaigns against vaccination drives and modern allopathic medicines across the country. The petition had sought to direct Centre, ASCI and CCPA to take action against the advertisements and campaigns to promote Ayush System by disparaging the Allopathic system. 

The bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Krishna Murari issued notice to the Union of India and Patanjali Ayurveda. 

“It’s better if you restrain accusing other systems,” CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. 

