Home Nation

Bilkis Bano gang rape: SC to consider hearing plea against grant of remission to convicts

The court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Aparna Bhat against the grant of remission and consequent release of the convicts in the case.

Published: 23rd August 2022 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Convicts of the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, being welcomed as they come out of the Godhra sub-jail. (Photo | PTI)

Convicts of the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, being welcomed as they come out of the Godhra sub-jail. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider the listing of the PIL challenging the remission granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. 

The petition filed by Subhashini Ali, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), journalist Revati Laul and Professor Roop Rekha Verma was mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Aparna Bhat.

"We're challenging the remission order granted to 11 persons who were convicted for killing 14 persons. The Supreme Court order is fine. We are challenging the principles on which the remission was granted. Pregnant women were raped and killed," Sibal said. 

Bhat urged the bench to hear the plea wherein relief has also been sought for the production of the order granting remission, setting aside of such order, and directing immediate re-arrest of the convicts so released for Wednesday. 

Considering the submission, CJI said, “We will see”. 

WATCH |

Gujarat on August 15 freed all the 11 convicts Jaswant Nai, Govind Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano case. 

It was argued in the petition that on such facts, no right thinking authority applying any test under any extant policy would consider it fit to grant remission to persons who were found to have been involved in the commission of such gruesome acts.

"It would appear that the constitution of members of the competent authority of the Respondent No.1 also bore allegiance to a political party, and also was sitting MLAs. As such, it would appear that the competent authority was not an authority that was entirely independent, and one that could independently apply its mind to the facts at hand," the plea stated. 

Bilkis Bano who was pregnant at the time was gang raped and her 3-year-old daughter was killed by a mob during the violence that broke across the state after Sabarmati Express was attacked in Godhra. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bilkis Bano gangrape case Bilkis Bano
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp