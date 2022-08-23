Boost for eco-tourism in Nagaland as Kohima will be brought on rail map soon

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time, Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland, would be on India’s railway map after the construction of the Dimapur-Kohima rail section.

The railway as part of connecting each part of the northeast with the other parts of the country has expedited works for the completion of the 85-km-long new Dimapur-Kohima rail project on the war-footing.

Railway sources on Monday claimed that the Dimapur-Kohima rail line section will herald a new era of rail communication for over 2.5 million people in addition to giving a major boost to eco-tourism in Nagaland.

“The project to bring Kohima on India’s rail map is being completed on the war-footing at the estimated cost of Rs 6, 6648 crore, passing through 21 tunnels between Dimapur and Kohima,” said a senior railway official.

On the entire stretch of this first-of-its-kind rail project passing through the toughest hilly terrain will have eight railway stations and 22 rail bridges in addition to 21 tunnels.

One of the 22 rail bridges is being built would be around 51 feet in height. The last railway station of this rail line to connect Kohima first time with rail link would be Zubza, near Kohima city in the lap of greenery surrounding.

“The railway is using the latest technologies to build this rail line. The rail line will have the country’s longest tunnel of 6.5 km long”, added a senior railway official.

