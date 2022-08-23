Home Nation

Boost for eco-tourism in Nagaland as Kohima will be brought on rail map soon

The railway as part of connecting each part of the northeast with the other parts of the country has expedited works for the completion of the 85-km-long new Dimapur-Kohima rail project.

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the first time, Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland, would be on India’s railway map after the construction of the Dimapur-Kohima rail section. 

The railway as part of connecting each part of the northeast with the other parts of the country has expedited works for the completion of the 85-km-long new Dimapur-Kohima rail project on the war-footing.

Railway sources on Monday claimed that the Dimapur-Kohima rail line section will herald a new era of rail communication for over 2.5 million people in addition to giving a major boost to eco-tourism in Nagaland.

“The project to bring Kohima on India’s rail map is being completed on the war-footing at the estimated cost of Rs 6, 6648 crore, passing through 21 tunnels between Dimapur and Kohima,” said a senior railway official.  

On the entire stretch of this first-of-its-kind rail project passing through the toughest hilly terrain will have eight railway stations and 22 rail bridges in addition to 21 tunnels.

One of the 22 rail bridges is being built would be around 51 feet in height. The last railway station of this rail line to connect Kohima first time with rail link would be Zubza, near Kohima city in the lap of greenery surrounding.

“The railway is using the latest technologies to build this rail line. The rail line will have the country’s longest tunnel of 6.5 km long”, added a senior railway official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dimapur-Kohima rail section Railways
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp