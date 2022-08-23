Home Nation

Four earthquakes jolt J&K in less than six hours; no loss of life reported

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 2.20 am, was 61 km east of Katra area in Jammu region.

Published: 23rd August 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 12:37 PM

By PTI

JAMMU: Four earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir in less than six hours on Tuesday, officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported, they said.

The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 2.20 am, was 61 km east of Katra area in the Jammu region, they said.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitudes occurred 9.5 km northeast of Doda in the Jammu region at 3.21 am, they said.

The quake hit at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

The third quake of 2.8 magnitudes occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am on Tuesday, they said.

The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitudes occurred 26 km southeast of Udhampur at 8.03 am, they said.

It occurred at latitude 32.83 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

