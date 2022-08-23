Home Nation

IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan, crew members safe

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, 'It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning.'

IAF helicopter makes emergency landing

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter after it made an emergency landing due to a technical snag, at a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Its crew members are safe, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.

