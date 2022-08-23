Home Nation

More boost for infrastructure development along LAC as BRO aims to make roads sturdier

To reduce damage to the road stretches at passes additional safety measures are being incorporated into the infrastructure.

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 08:46 AM

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China at Manali-Leh highway. (File Photo | PTI) 

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to manage mobility across the mountain passes the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started to improve the roads at the location. It is part of the process of the BRO under which a safety audit is going on. 

To reduce damage to the road stretches at passes additional safety measures are being incorporated into the infrastructure. All the passes will have road surfacing made of the Inter Locking Concrete Blocks (ILCB).

“These roads will be skid resistant and will be less prone to wear and tear thus giving longevity to the roads.” a source said.

“Zojila-Kargil-Leh Highway use of skid and wear resistant ILCB on Zojila Pass, impact arresting steel rope crash barriers & other protective works are on-going in a planned manner.”

In order to keep the passes open during heavy snow, Dozers are used to remove the snow and it leads to scraping the surface of the roads which leads to damage.

There are several passes which remain blocked for almost six months in a year due to heavy snow. This will help in clearing them and to achieve the goal of keeping them open perennially in future.

Passes are very important for the people of the far-flung areas and also for the logistics management and maintenance of the armed forces deployed at the Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan.

