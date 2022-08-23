Home Nation

MP: Six-year-old among four school students killed in early morning road accident  

Those who died were identified as Bhavyansh Jain (13), Sumit (15), Uma (15) and Inaya (6). Three of them belong to the Unhel town of Ujjain.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Wreckage of a jeep that was carrying students in Ujjain on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  At least four schoolchildren died and at least eight others were injured in an early morning road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Monday, authorities said.

The accident took place at Jhirniya Fanta in the industrial town of Nagada in Ujjain at around 7.30 am. The vehicle carrying pupils of Fatima Convent School and a truck were involved in the collision.

Four students died instantly, officials said, adding that at least eight others injured in the accident were under treatment at hospitals in Nagada and Ujjain, besides Bombay Hospital in Indore.

Those who died were identified as Bhavyansh Jain (13), Sumit (15), Uma (15) and Inaya (6). Three of them belong to the Unhel town of Ujjain.

According to Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh, the school vehicle carried 15 occupants, including the driver.

“The drivers of both the vehicles have been taken into custody and investigations are on. Right now our focus is to save the lives of injured students,” said Singh.

The Ujjain District Police Superintendent, Satyendra Shukla, said the school education and transport departments will investigate whether the school had made adequate safety provisions for the students in accordance with the Supreme Court directions meant for school buses/vehicles.

“Legal action will follow if lapses are found during the probe,” said the police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road Accident Ujjain Accident
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp