Home Nation

Noida twin towers now 'charged' with 3,700 kgs of explosives ahead of scheduled demolition on August 28

The charging process, placing of explosives, was completed on Monday evening and the next procedure, known as trunking, will start on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd August 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Supertech’s twin towers. (File | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Supertech’s twin towers (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: The rigging of both the illegal towers of Supertech in Noida with around 3,700 kgs of explosives has been completed for their scheduled demolition on August 28, officials said.

The charging process, placing of explosives, was completed on Monday evening and the next procedure, known as trunking, will start on Tuesday, they said.

A total of 40 people, including blasters and trained workers, had started charging the Ceyane (29 storeys) and Apex (32 storeys) towers together on August 13, according to an official of Edifice Engineering, the firm hired to demolish the twin towers.

Later, the team focused on Ceyane alone and completed its charging by August 17 and then moved to Apex, where the work was completed on Monday, the official said.

"We had made a schedule to complete the charging process by August 26. We had kept a buffer period for ourselves in order to make sure that the work gets completed in any case well before the scheduled demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28," the Edifice official said.

"Now that the charging is complete, the next work is to connect all explosives together and then recheck these 20,000 connections in both the towers. After that is done, a main connection with the detonator will be made on the day of demolition only," the official added.

Of the 40 workers present at site for charging, only 10 would remain on August 28.

Among them would be two Indian blasters and Edifice project manager Mayur Mehta and seven members of its South African expert partner Jet Demolition, according to the official.

The nearly 100-metre tall structures are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the twin towers in Sector 93A were built in violation of norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supertech Noida Twin Towers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp