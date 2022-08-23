Home Nation

Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty

Five wheels of two trolleys next to the train's engine derailed at the Dongargarh yard at 3.42 am, a railway official said.

Published: 23rd August 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Shivnath Express train derailed at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday while it was heading to Nagpur in Maharashtra, railway officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

Five wheels of two coaches next to the train's engine derailed at 3.42 am at the Dongargarh yard in Chhattisgarh, located about 200 km from Nagpur, a railway official told PTI.

There were 40 passengers in the two coaches - a general and a sleeper coach, a senior official of the South East Central Railway said.

The train was slow, not moving on a fast speed, as it was almost reaching the Dongargarh platform when the incident took place, he said.

It was on its way from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Itwari in Nagpur, he said.

No passenger was injured.

They were provided food and snacks, the official said.

Relief trains from Gondia and Itiwari were sent to the accident spot, he said.

The affected coaches were removed and the train later left for its onward journey to Nagpur, the official said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated, another official said, adding that the track and coach parameters are being checked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivnath Express
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp