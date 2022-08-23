Home Nation

Sisodia ready to go behind bars but won't bow down: AAP after ED registers money laundering case

Official sources said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the excise policy allegedly involving Sisodia and others.

Published: 23rd August 2022 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case over the Delhi excise policy, the AAP on Tuesday said it had to happen as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia rejected the BJP's offer to join it to free himself from charges in the matter.

Sisodia is ready to go behind bars but he would not "bow down" before the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) added.

Official sources said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the excise policy allegedly involving Sisodia and others.

The federal agency has filed the case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others.

Reacting to the news about the registration of the case by the ED, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, "This had to happen. They (from BJP) had threatened Manish ji that if he does not join the BJP, the ED case will also be registered and he will be sent to jail," 

"Manish ji is ready to go to jail but not ready to bow down," he added.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case last week and had covered the Delhi residence of Sisodia and several other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.

The ED will probe if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought out in November last year.

Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was "offered the CM's post" by the BJP and closure of all cases if he quit AAP and joined the saffron party.

The BJP hit back, accusing him of trying to deflect attention from the corruption charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED Manish Sisodia Money laundering case Delhi Excise Policy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp