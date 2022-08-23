Home Nation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan invites Australian universities

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a four-day visit to Australia, on Monday invited Australian universities and skilling institutions to explore possibilities of setting up campuses in India and areas of collaboration with their Indian counterparts. 

“We had fruitful discussions on further strengthening our cooperation in education, skill development, research collaborations, innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Pradhan, who held a bilateral meeting and also co-chaired Australia India Education Council’s sixth meeting with his counterpart, Jason Clare at 
Western Sydney University (WSU). 

“I am glad that both Australia and India recognise the value of education and innovation in the growth, development and prosperity of our societies,” he said.

