Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan invites Australian universities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is on a four-day visit to Australia, on Monday invited Australian universities and skilling institutions to explore possibilities of setting up campuses in India and areas of collaboration with their Indian counterparts. He also took up the matter of the pending visas of Indian students and was assured cooperation. “We had fruitful discussions on further strengthening our cooperation in education, skill development, research collaborations, innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Pradhan, who held a bilateral meeting and also co-chaired Australia India Education Council’s sixth meeting with his counterpart, Jason Clare at Western Sydney University (WSU). “I am glad that both Australia and India recognise the value of education and innovation in the growth, development and prosperity of our societies,” he said.