Home Nation

Yogi govt sets up first Anti-Narcotics Task Force

The CM issued the orders to authorities concerned to crack a whip on those found involved in the trade of illicit liquor and drugs as it should be seen as a national crime.

Published: 23rd August 2022 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to crack down on illicit liquor and drug smugglers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up an ‘Anti-Narcotics Task Force’ (ANTF) to check drug trafficking.

ANTF has been constituted following the directives of CM Yogi Adityanath to confiscate the properties of those found involved in illicit liquor and drugs trade and put up their posters at public places, said the official spokesman of state government here on Tuesday.

The CM issued the orders to authorities concerned to crack a whip on those found involved in the trade of illicit liquor and drugs as it should be seen as a national crime. The CM was reviewing the campaign against illicit liquor and narcotics across the state.

According to a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, ANTF would be supervised by Additional Director General of Police (Crime).

As per the UP police statement, in the first phase, Narcotics Police Stations would be established in two districts -- Barabanki and Ghazipur. It added that officers from central agencies like Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) would be taken on deputation in ANTF.

ANTF would be equipped with all the powers related to search, seizure, arrest and investigation against criminals and mafia involved in the drug trade. It would be able to investigate by registering FIR against criminals in any police station within its jurisdiction.

ANTF would be divided into three zones -- Eastern, Western and Central – across the state.

While Eastern zone  would comprise of Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi divisions, Western would have of Meerut, Bareilly, and Agra divisions and Central zone would have Lucknow and Kanpur division.

At the Headquarters, the task force would be headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police level officer with the support of the Superintendent of Police (Operations) and the Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), the statement said adding that each zone would be headed by a deputy SP level officer.

DIG Abdul Hamid has been appointed the first officer to head ANTF. In the first phase of the campaign which was launched on Monday, 785 accused were arrested while narcotics worth more than Rs 5.50 crore were seized in raids that were carried out in 342 hookah bars at 4,338 places across the state, the official statement said.

The drive was launched to save the youth of the state from drug addiction. 

The task force will also oversee the implementation of treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts, and preventive education and awareness generation programmes of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It will also coordinate with de-addiction centres established by the Union health ministry.

The ANTF has also been tasked with keeping a vigil on the illegal farming of poppy seed and cracking down on the illegal narcotics trade through the dark web, social media, and  cryptocurrency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
‘Anti-Narcotics Task Force’ Yogi Adityanath ANTF drug addiction
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp