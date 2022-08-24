AAP govt ignored panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

Home Nation

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Delhi government handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.

Published: 24th August 2022

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored the recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform the liquor trade in the capital to "gain an unfair advantage" in the Punjab polls.

He also said the city government allowed 'cartelisation' in liquor business by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies.

Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect the BJP's questions on malpractices in the implementation of excise policy.

