After resigning as Bihar Speaker, BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha to become LoP 

Serving his third consecutive term from the Lakhisarai Assembly segment, Sinha has also been a minister from 2017 to 2020.

Published: 24th August 2022 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Kumar Sinha

Vijay Kumar Sinha. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar BJP on Wednesday chose Vijay Kumar Sinha, who stepped down as Speaker of the state Assembly, as the leader of its legislature party.

In a communication sent to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal requested that Sinha be accorded the status of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition was RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Deputy CM.

Jaiswal said that former minister Samrat Chaudhary has been chosen as the BJP's leader in the Legislative Council.

