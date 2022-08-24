Home Nation

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's brother claims she was murdered in Goa

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

Sonali Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The brother of BJP leader Sonali Phogat has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming that she was murdered by two of her associates.

Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka alleged that a short while before her death, Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

Phogat (42), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

The Anjuna police had registered a case of unnatural death.

The family members of Phogat arrived in Goa on Tuesday night. Dhaka in his complaint filed with Anjuna police in Goa claimed that two of Phogat's associates murdered her in Goa.

"We had asked her to stay away from them and return to Hisar the next day (after Phogat spoke to her mother)," Dhaka told reporters outside the Anjuna police station.

He claimed the police have refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the two persons.

"If the FIR is not filed against them, we will not allow the postmortem to be conducted in Goa," he said.

Dhaka said the family members would prefer the postmortem to be conducted at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi or at AIIMS, Jaipur.

"She was a BJP leader for last 15 years. We will also appeal to the prime minister to help us in getting justice for her," he said.

