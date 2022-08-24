Home Nation

BJYM to gherao Baghel's house; MP Tejasvi Surya slams Chhattisgarh government over corruption, unemployment

Surya claimed that CM Baghel's days on the top post are numbered and that the youth of Chhattisgarh have pledged to uproot his government in the Assembly elections due next year.

Published: 24th August 2022 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday hit out at the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of being steeped in corruption and allowing "mafia raj" to flourish in the state.

Surya, who is also the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, arrived here to take part in a mega protest to gherao Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel's official residence later in the day.

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, he claimed that CM Baghel's days on the top post are numbered and that the youth of Chhattisgarh have pledged to uproot his government in the Assembly elections due next year.

"The BJYM is going to hold the biggest protest in the history of Chhattisgarh against the Bhupesh Baghel government, which is steeped in corruption. There is 'mafia raj' in every department of this government," he alleged.

Unemployment, corruption and crime against every section, including women, are on rise in the Congress government, he claimed.

Therefore, lakhs of youth from across the state and national office-bearers of the yuva morcha have gathered here to stage a massive protest against this "insensitive" government, Surya said.

"I want to clearly warn Bhupesh ji that his time (as CM) is up and he should pack his bags and leave the (CM's) house. The youth of the state have pledged to uproot his government," he claimed.

From the airport, Surya left for Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state BJP's office.

He will later go to the protest site in front of the Raipur Municipal Corporation office along with senior BJP leaders, including party's state in-charge D Purandeswari, party's state chief Arun Sao and former chief minister Raman Singh, a BJP leader here said.

The Raipur police have deployed a large number of security personnel in the capital and barricaded roads that lead to the CM's house in view of the protest.

The police have put up empty containers at some places to stop the protesters.

