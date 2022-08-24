Home Nation

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill quits as party's national spokesperson

The primary reason of resignation was that "the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Congress are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India".

Published: 24th August 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday quit as its national spokesperson, saying the party's decision-making process is no longer in the interest of the country but is influenced by "self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy".

In his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Shergill resigned from the post of the national spokesperson and said the primary reason was that "the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Congress are no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India".

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality.

This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he wrote, according to sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaiveer Shergill Congress leader National spokesperson
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp