Congress slams Maharashtra government for ignoring farmers, Shinde pledges help

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that there is a need to declare a wet drought in the state but the government is ignoring farmers’ issues.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress on Tuesday criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s approval of Rs 25,000 crore supplementary budget allocations, pointing out that no provision was made for farmers.

Meanwhile, after reports of farmers’ suicides, CM Eknath Shinde said he will get them out of the crisis.

Maharashtra Congress party president Nana Patole said farmers have suffered huge losses due to heavy rain. He added that there is a need to declare a wet drought in the state but the government is ignoring farmers’ issues.

“The state government has tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 25,000 crore but no allocation was made for farmers. This government has left them in a lurch,” Patole said. “Crops have been damaged, animals were swept away. There is a need to declare wet drought, but the state government does not think that farmers’ issues are important,” he added.

“A farmer from Osmanabad district attempted to set himself on fire in front of the Mantralaya on Tuesday, while another from Wardha district died by suicide on Monday. They are killing themselves every day but the government has not bothered to extend any help,” Patole said.

Shinde, while replying to the Opposition, addressed farmers and said, “Your life is not cheap enough to hang on any tree. You are our asset... I swear to Shiv Chhatrapati, don’t leave your precious life... I am a simple person with a twisted mind like you. I understand your pain. I am determined to get you out of this crisis. Money lending is a vicious cycle,” Shinde said.

