Congress sees red as Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat compares PM book to Gita

JAIPUR: Union Water Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s claim that a book to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 20 years in office (12 years as Gujarat CM and eight years as PM) will be as important as Bhagwad Gita has sparked a row in Rajasthan.

Shekhawat’s remarks came at a seminar in Jhunjhunu, where he made the comparison, enraging Congress leaders. State Congress chief Govind Dotasra said Shekhawat reflected the height of sycophancy that amounted to an insult to the holy book.

On Modi’s completion of two decades in office, the BJP is organizing ‘Modi@20’ events across the country. The book, Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery was recently released by Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

It has several pieces written by eminent personalities such as Shah himself, shuttler PV Sindhu, actor Anupam Kher, economist Arvind Panagaria, writer Amish Tripathi, and others.

Talking about the book, Shekhawat said it would soon be as important as the Gita.

Shekhawat said the impact of Modi’s work on inclusive development was not only visible but was also beyond the formal teaching of any management school in the world.

However, slamming his comparison, Dotasra said, “Those who sell shame in their greed of power should not pollute the path of religion by insulting the holy book of Sanatan culture. Shekhawat has crossed the heights of flattery.”

Sirohi MLA and CM Ashok Gehlot’s adviser Sanyam Lodha also targeted Shekhawat by reminding him of a Sanskrit verse from the Gita, which means, “those who are too attached to the sense of gratification and material opulence do not have the firm resolve in the devotion to God.”

"I can say this with confidence today that in the time to come, this book, for the people of the future generation, will be sacred and important like Gita's updesh given by Shree Krishna," he said

"Those who are unabashed about their greed of power, do not pollute the path of religion by insulting the holy book of Sanatan culture, Bhagavad Gita," Dotasra tweeted on Tuesday.

"O Krishna, give them wisdom," he said.

CM's OSD Lokesh Sharma said that the remarks of Shekhawat show that he neither has respect for the Bhagavad Gita nor any knowledge of the importance of scriptures.

"To compare the holy Bhagavad Gita in such a manner is an insult to the Gita which gives the eternal message of Lord Krishna," he said, adding, that this has hurt the sentiments of the people.

Shekhawat is a top contender for the chief ministerial face in the Rajasthan polls due next year.

(With PTI Inputs)

