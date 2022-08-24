Home Nation

Delhi farmer, who bought flight tickets for labourers during Covid, dies by suicide

Gahlot came in the news after he sent his labourers to Bihar by flight so that they could meet their families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Pappan Singh Gahlot. (Photo | Twitter)

Pappan Singh Gahlot. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  Farmer Pappan Singh Gahlot, who had bought flight tickets for his Bihar-based labourers to send them home during the Covid-19 pandemic, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tigi Pur village of Outer North Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The police said that they got a call about the incident at around 5 p.m. Gahlot has left behind a suicide note, in which he cited an illness as the reason behind taking the extreme step, and also wrote that he himself is responsible for the act. His body was sent to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

Gahlot came in the news after he sent his labourers to Bihar by flight so that they could meet their families during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many called him Sonu Sood of Delhi. Even Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit had read his story on Radio describing how he helped people by going out of the way.

Gahlot is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmer Pappan Singh Gahlot suicide COVID Bihar Labours FLIGHT
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp