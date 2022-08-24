L-G Saxena appoints 40 assessors to settle claims of northeast Delhi riots victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the huge pendency of unsettled claims of northeast Delhi riots victims, L-G VK Saxena has approved the appointment of 40 more assessors and issued directions to clear all pending cases within three months, officials said on Wednesday.

There are 14 assessors to assist the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC), which has so far settled just seven per cent (200) of the total 2,775 claims filed by victims of the February 2020 riots, the officials at the lieutenant governor’s office said. “Earlier, 25 loss assessors were appointed but only 14 were conducting surveys without any deadline, resulting in the prevalent delays,” an official said.

“With the L-G’s approval for the appointment of 40 more assessors, their number will go up to 54. Ten additional loss assessors have been approved for a reserve list so that they could be engaged to assist the claims commissioner if any of the 40 does not report,” he said.

He expressed “displeasure” over the delayed settlement of claims resulting in sufferings to the riot-affected people, the officials said. “He has also directed the existing 14 loss assessors to submit their reports on the claims assigned to them within three weeks, failing which their services will be discontinued and they will be blacklisted from the panel of assessors,” an official said. After an assessment of damage, they submit their reports to the commissioner for recommendations to be sent to the High Court.

The NEDRCC was set up by notification in April 2020. It started working in November 2020 to evaluate losses and make recommendations to the Delhi High Court which examines them before the final payment of the compensation.

The Union Home Ministry raised the issue of assessment and submission of claims with the government in the wake of the delays, the officials said.

