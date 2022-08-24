Home Nation

Nearly 80 per cent of city's entire bus fleet to be electric by 2025: Kejriwal

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said it was a historic moment and the flagging off of electric buses was a befitting reply to those who were saying that DTC would shut down.

Published: 24th August 2022 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that nearly 80 per cent of the city's entire bus fleet will be completely electric by 2025.

He flagged off 97 electric buses from the Rajghat bus depot here that took the number of such vehicles to 250.

"Orders have already been given for 1,500 buses that will be inducted by November - December. There are 153 e-buses running presently in Delhi and with today's buses, the fleet will be now 250. "Fifty more e-buses will be inducted by September," he said. Around 1,800 e buses are likely to ply Delhi's roads by November 2023, he said.

"Eighty per cent of buses out of a total of 10,380 buses will be electric by 2025. There are plans to have a charging facility at 55 depots by 2023."Just like we have made Delhi a world-class model in terms of education and health, the city will also be made a transport model in the world," he said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said it was a historic moment and the flagging off of electric buses was a befitting reply to those who were saying that DTC would shut down.

