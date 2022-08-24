Home Nation

Nigeria introduces Bharat Biotech's Rotavac for immunisation of children against rotavirus

Rotavirus infection causes about 50,000 child fatalities under the age of five each year in Nigeria.

Published: 24th August 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Biotech logo

The first generation rotavac was developed under a public-private partnership between Bharat Biotech and various partners, making it the largest ever social innovation project in the world.

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) on Wednesday said that its rotavirus oral vaccine Rotavac has been introduced by Nigeria for immunization of children from the life-threatening diarrhoeal disease that affects millions of children worldwide.

Nigeria currently accounts for 14 percent of all childhood rotavirus deaths globally, making it the country with the second-highest number of rotavirus deaths in the world.

Rotavirus infection causes about 50,000 child fatalities under the age of five each year in Nigeria.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said, “Decades of research and product development have resulted in ROTAVAC. This vaccine is now available in several countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. We are proud to state that novel vaccines from India are saving lives worldwide.”

“We are committed to supporting, and reducing the infectious disease burden amongst children in the developing world, and to ensure nations like Nigeria in the African continent, have access to cost-effective world-class interventions for infants and vulnerable populations. ROTAVAC is safe and effective at preventing diarrheal disease caused by the Rotavirus,” he added.

Rotavirus is one of the leading causes of diarrheal disease in the world and is responsible for over 40 percent of diarrhoea in children.

It accounts for about 215,000 of the 525,000-under-five mortality worldwide each year that are attributed to diarrheal diseases, making it the most common cause of severe diarrhoea.

ROTAVAC received WHO-Prequalification in January 2018.

Bharat Biotech developed the first generation, rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac under a Public-Private Partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and 16 other international partners, making it the largest ever social innovation project for public health.

Bharat Biotech is a global leader in rotavirus vaccines, with one of the largest manufacturing capacities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Biotech International Limited BBIL Rotavac Nigeria childhood rotavirus deaths
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp