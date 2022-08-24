PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, India's largest private hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inaugurating the sprawling 130 acre state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new facility is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for needy patients.

Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Muth, the super-speciality hospital, billed to be the largest private hospital in the country, with 2,600 beds (500 now and the rest to be added later) will boost modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Modi said as the country is entering the Amrit Kaal, collective aspirations and resolutions are taking shape. It is fitting that the country is getting the nectar of blessings of Shri Mata Amritanandamayi, a world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader of millions, who was present at the occasion.

During the event, PM Modi sought blessings from 'Amma' and called her the 'embodiment of love and sacrifice'.

"Amma is the embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice. She is the carrier of India's spiritual tradition," he told the cheering crowd.

He said it is the good fortune of the nation that "spiritual energy" in the form of saints like "poojya Amma" always pervaded all the corners of the country.

The Prime Minister further added that this system of discharging the responsibilities related to education and medicine by our religious and social institutions is in a way the PPP model of old times. "It is called Public-Private Partnership but I also see it as ‘Paraspar Prayas’ (mutual effort)," he said.

He also said that India is a country where healthcare and spirituality are closely linked.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Union Minister Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present at the occasion.

The new super-speciality hospital in Faridabad-sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years.

Once fully functional, the hospital will have 81 specialities, and eight Centres of Excellence, including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care. The hospital will also have India’s largest facility to tackle infectious diseases.

The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop. The new mega hospital has a built-up area of one crore sq. ft and the campus will also have a medical and nursing college.

